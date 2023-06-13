Infiniti Mall collaborates with T-Series & PVR Inox to unveil Adipurush artwork

Constructed by Rubik’s Cubes mosaic artist Selwyn Santmajor and Nikhil from Nikhil Artworks, the artwork includes 1400 Rubik’s Cubes

Mumbai: Infiniti Mall has collaborated with T-Series and PVR Inox Ltd., to unveil an artwork made of Rubik’s Cubes depicting the poster of the upcoming film Adipurush at the mall’s Malad location in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release.

With the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer set to hit the silver screens on 16 June 2023, the mall has collaborated with world record-holding artists Selwyn Santmajor, and Nikhil from Nikhil Artworks to build the art installation.

“The master recreation of Adipurush posters in a most unique manner is definitely an enticing element for all our visitors,” Gaurav Balani, deputy general manager, of marketing, Infiniti Mall said, at the unveiling of the grand masterpiece at the mall.

“Commemorating the release of one of the biggest films of this year in India, we introduced a distinctive element which could take centre stage at our Malad location, allowing the movie fanatics to capture some memorable moments,” Balani added.

Constructed by Rubik’s Cubes Mosaic Artist Selwyn Santmajor and Nikhil from Nikhil Artworks, the artwork includes 1400 Rubik’s Cubes. The poster recreation required over 100 hours of work by these skilled artists and is up on display till 20 June 2023 at Infiniti Mall, Malad.

“While we eagerly anticipate the film’s extraordinary performance in the first few weeks of its release, highly engaging and captivating promotional activities like these, ensure that the hype and anticipation around the movie gets multiplied, and fans book advance tickets for the film,” Gautam Dutta, co-chief executive officer, PVR Inox Ltd. said.

“The spectacular recreation of the film poster is a perfect tribute to the magnificence of the movie. We look forward to hosting a massive crowd at PVR Cinemas for an unforgettable experience,” he added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush unravels the golden chapter of Indian history.

In addition to this, Infiniti Mall, Malad has recently onboarded seven new brands. These include clothing and accessories retailer GAP; sweets, snacks and restaurant company Haldiram’s, sustainable footwear brand Neeman’s; and lifestyle department store Mumuso. The upcoming lineup includes omnichannel beauty store Tira and cookware and kitchen appliances brand Wonderchef. Haldiram’s has also launched its outlet at Infiniti Mall Andheri.

Infiniti Mall, a division of K Raheja Realty, opened the first mall in 2004 in Andheri, followed by the launch of the second property in Malad in May 2011. Infiniti Mall (Andheri), situated at Oshiwara Link Road in Andheri (West), offers 65 stores, a six-screen multiplex (PVR Icon), a food court, a family entertainment centre, and a variety of dining options. Infiniti Mall (Malad), located on the New Link Road in Malad (West) houses over 200 shopping brands, a multiplex, 36 food outlets, and an family entertainment centre known as Fun City.