Jewellery retailer BlueStone launches 2nd store in Thiruvananthapuram

By Anagha R Ratna
Source: LinkedIn
The new store is the omnichannel jewellery retailer’s second outlet in the city and is located at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Pulimoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Bengaluru: Digital-first fine jewellery brand BlueStone has launched a new outlet at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is the jeweller’s second outlet in the city and is located on the Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pulimoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

“Delighted to launch our Iconic new store at MG Road and second store in Thiruvananthapuram,” said Sumit Chaudhary, sales director at BlueStone.com in a LinkedIn post while resharing the store pictures.

The brand opened its first store in the city in 2021 at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram.

BlueStone has been on a massive expansion spree since it opened its first retail store at the Pacific Mall in New Delhi in 2018. The company celebrated the launch of its 100th retail showroom at City Centre Mall in Siliguri, West Bengal in December last year and opened its 150th store at Dimapur, Nagaland in January this year. Read more about it here.

In four weeks (May-June) BlueStone opened more than 11 showrooms at different locations including Tollichowki (Hyderabad), Select Citywalk (New Delhi), Inorbit Mall (Mumbai), Rourkela (Odisha), Sarafa Bazar (Gwalior), Punjagutta (Hyderabad), Mohali (Chandigarh), Vapi (Gujrat), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Siliguri (West Bengal) and Model Town (New Delhi), revealed Rushina Shah, head business development at BlueStone on social media.

Bengaluru-based BlueStone is an omnichannel jewellery seller co-founded in 2011 by Gaurav Singh Kushwaha. The brand is backed by funding from investors including Accel PartnersKalaari CapitalSaama Capital and Hero Enterprises. Today, the retailer operates more than 170 experiential stores across over 40 cities.

