Mumbai: Menswear brand Celio is set to enter the Metaverse with the Mumbai-based rapper Emiway Bantai, launching an exclusive collection, the company announced in a press release. This partnership combines Celio’s expertise in fashion and Emiway Bantai’s musical prowess to create an exclusive collection inspired by Emiway’s latest album, ‘King Of The Streets’.

The Celio X Emiway Bantai exclusive collection is a fusion of streetwear and urban fashion, showcasing trendy designs and unique graphics inspired by the brand’s style and Emiway’s artistic vision.

Satyen Momaya, chief executive officer of Celio India said, “Recognizing the immense potential and growing popularity of this virtual realm, Celio India is embracing this futuristic landscape by launching a unique line of merchandise that combines fashion, music, and digital experiences.”

Speaking about the launch of his album and the new collection, Emiway Bantai said, “King Of The Streets released recently, and I am delighted to have my very own album-inspired collection by Celio launched on the trending platform – Metaverse. By integrating music, fashion, and the Metaverse, Celio India aims to create a groundbreaking experience that transcends traditional boundaries and connects with the youth culture in an innovative manner, and I am ecstatic to be part of their journey.”

In this Metaverse by Celio X Emiway Bantai, consumers can view the new collection and interact with fellow consumers/fans of Emiway Bantai.

The digital experience allows users to become familiar with the Metaverse firsthand, and shop an exclusive collection, while experiencing music.

“By blending real and virtual worlds seamlessly through Celioverse, Celio and Emiway are poised to embark on an exhilarating adventure that will immerse and inspire their fans across India. War Room is excited to work with Celio on this one-of-a-kind launch campaign,” added Rajath Nandan, War Room that has helped Celio in this journey.

Celio is a French fashion brand offering menswear collection and is present across 1100 stores in 60 countries. It has 62 exclusive standalone stores in India and more than 700 points of sale.