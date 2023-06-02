Tanishq celebrates 100 tonnes of gold exchange

The retailer had revamped its gold exchange policy to offer customers a chance to upgrade their old gold with new

Bengaluru: Tata Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq reached the milestone of exchanging 100,000 kg (100 tonnes) of gold, the company announced in a press release on Friday. The gold was exchanged by two million people.

“Exchange is good for customers given today’s high prices and idle gold lying in their lockers; good for the country since it reduces imports and good for the planet as we are recycling gold. We invite all to join us in the celebrations and upcycle their old jewellery,” Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer, jewellery division at Titan Company Ltd. said.

The Gold exchange offer at Tanishq will run at all its stores across the country through the year with an offer that gives 100% value on old gold of 20 karat and above bought from any jeweller.

Launched in 1994, Tanishq is a Titan Company, which is backed by Tata Group. The jewellery retail chain currently operates over 400 exclusive outlets in more than 250 cities across the country.

