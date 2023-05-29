spot_img
Tanishq opens store in Gurugram

Bhavishya Bir
The new Tanishq store is located at Ambience Mall, Gurugram and is claimed to be the brand’s first all-women store in the country

New Delhi: Tanishq, a jewellery brand by diversified conglomerate Tata Group, inaugurated its new store in Gurugram, a company official announced on social media. The store is located at Ambience Mall, Gurugram and is claimed to be the brand’s first all-women store in the country.

“Another Milestone #experience we have unveiled our brand new Tanishq store at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. It’s India’s first all Women store. Visit us at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, and immerse yourself in a world of elegance and opulence. Discover the latest trends, intricate designs, and exceptional craftsmanship that make #tanishq the ultimate destination for your all jewellery needs and India’s Most trusted jeweller,” wrote Vipul Singh, Business Manager, Titan Company Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while also sharing pictures of the new store.  

Launched in 1994 with 18k gold watches studded with precious stones, Tanishq has now grown into a 22K jeweller that offers a range of gold and diamond jewellery. Currently, the brand has 350 stores across 200 cities in the country, according to its website. The brand claims reported retail sales of over Rs. 1,8600 crore in the last financial year, added the website.

