Burger Singh to open 25 outlets in Madhya Pradesh

Out of the outlets Burger Singh plans to open in the state, three will be in Bhopal

New Delhi: Homegrown burger chain Burger Singh plans to expand its retail presence in Madhya Pradesh, the brand revealed in a press release on Tuesday. The brand plans to open 25 new outlets in different cities of Madhya Pradesh, out of which three will be in Bhopal.

Currently, Bhopal has two operational outlets at DB City Mall and HDB Plaza.

The brand will also recruit 50 new employees to man the new stores.

“Expanding our footprint in Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh is an exciting milestone for Burger Singh. We have been overwhelmed by the response and love from the people of Bhopal, and are thrilled to bring our gourmet burgers to even more locations,” said Kabir Jeet Singh, founder and chief executive officer at Burger Singh.

The QSR chain currently has over 100 outlets in 54 cities among which 83 are operational outlets and 24 in the fit-out stage. The brand also plans to expand with 35 outlets in Maharashtra, 16 in Bihar and 43 outlets in the northeast, it said in a release earlier this year.