Tech major Asus launches three stores in Bengaluru

The three exclusive Asus stores are situated at Kuvempu Nagar, HSR Layout and New Bel Road

Bengaluru: In a bid to strengthen its retail footprint across the country, Taiwanese tech company Asus has opened three exclusive stores in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

All the three stores are franchise owned and are situated at Kuvempu Nagar (Tech Point Retail Pvt Ltd.), HSR Layout (Techberry IT Solution) and New Bel Road (Systech).

The showrooms were inaugurated by Eric Ou, country head of Asus with Arnold Su, vice president of PC (personal computer) and gaming business at Asus India.

“Karnataka being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new brand stores in Bengaluru will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users,” said Su.

The new stores offer electronics and computer hardware, including Asus flagship products such as VivoBook, ZenBook, Zenbook-Flip, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops and accessories. Also, the stores feature demo zones to offer consumers a first-hand feel of the products.

A spokesperson of Asus had shared that the IT major plans to open 100 Asus-branded stores across the country by end 2023. “We have a clear strategy with regards to retail expansion. Our strategy is to cover IT clusters,” Jignesh Bhavsar, Asus India’s national sales manager had told IndiaRetailing in an exclusive interaction on the sidelines of a store launch in Delhi.

“Out of the 100 new stores that we are planning to open in 2023, 50% will be in IT clusters and upcoming malls in tier 1 cities, the rest in IT clusters in emerging markets based on our internal review,” he added. Read more about it here.

Established in 1989, Asus is a multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company. Currently, it operates seven Asus exclusive stores and one ROG store in Bengaluru and 16 exclusive stores in Karnataka.

Recently, the tech giant opened a select store for refurbished personal computers in New Delhi. Read more about it here.