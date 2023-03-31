Asus India launches Select, an exclusive store for refurbished PCs

Asus plans to open at least one Select store in each division of West, East, and South India

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech company ASUS India launched a select store for refurbished personal computers (PCs). The brand’s latest store is located at Nehru Place in New Delhi and is spread across an area of 360 sq. ft. The Asus Select store will feature a modern design, with a spacious and comfortable layout to encourage customers to browse and explore the refurbished products, said the company in a press release.

“Nehru Place, widely regarded as the largest electronics market in India, has been selected as the site for our Select store, considering the high volume of customers who visit the market seeking to purchase new or refurbished computing devices,” said Arnold Su, business head, consumer and gaming PC, system business group, Asus India.

Asus is offering a discount of 20% – 30% off on the retail price of its high-end product category at its latest Select store.



It will offer customers access to refurbished PCs, amongst other products including consumer laptops, gaming PCs, creator series laptops, desktops, etc., which have been inspected and restored by the company.

“Asian countries are witnessing exponential growth in demand for refurbished products. With the growing focus on sustainability and circular economy, refurbished products are driving a new trend in almost every business territory,” said Su.

He further added, “at Asus we are committed to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact. By launching first Select Store for refurbished PCs, we are providing customers with more affordable option for their computing needs.”

Asus plans to open several Select stores across the country. It plans to open at least one store in each division of West, East, and South India, the release added.

The company is leveraging technological advancements to promote sustainability across its operations, encompassing a range of eco-conscious practices such as carbon footprint reduction, incorporation of eco-friendly packaging, and collaborations with recycling companies to ensure proper disposal of e-waste, the release added.

ASUS is a multinational company, founded in 1989. The company entered India in 2011 and it offers motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and routers. Along with an expanding range of gaming, content-creation, and IoT solutions. The company has a global workforce of over 5,000 R&D professionals.