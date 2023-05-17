spot_img
Skincare brand Paula’s Choice launches D2C website

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Paula’s Choice plans to strengthen its digital presence in the country with the motive of making shopping experience seamless and convenient 

New Delhi: Skincare brand Paula’s Choice has launched its D2C website in India, the brand announced in a press release on Wednesday. The company plans to strengthen its digital presence in the country, the brand said.

The global skincare brand will offer its consumers access to products in a virtual environment with the motive of making their shopping experience seamless and convenient, the release added.

Paula’s choice will offer its bestseller products at the website, including 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, the brand said.

The skincare brand was founded over 25 years ago and it made its foray into the Indian market in 2019 with a soft launch. Prior to the launch of its D2C website, the brand’s products were available on e-commerce platforms, such as Myntra, Amazon, etc. It was founded by Paula Beth Begoun, who suffered with acne and eczema and struggled to find the right products, and later launched Paula’s Choice in 1995. Today the brand is available locally in over 20 markets worldwide, according to the brand’s website.

