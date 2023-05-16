Shoppers Stop congratulates rival Lifestyle on 100th store launch

Keeping aside business rivalry, Shoppers Stop, the omnichannel fashion retailer took to social media to send best wishes to Lifestyle, its decades-old competitor on reaching the 100th store mark

Mumbai: Omni-channel fashion and beauty department store Shoppers Stop took to social media to congratulate its business competitor Lifestyle International for the latter’s achievement of reaching the 100th store milestone in India.

“A big shoutout to our oldest buddy in the biz Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Store. From joining the fashion revolution, we started in 1991 to celebrating big milestones, we’ve sure come a long way! More power to all of us! Congratulations! Onwards and upwards,” wrote Shoppers Stop in a LinkedIn post.

Shoppers Stop was established in 1991 by K. Raheja Corp. and has 98 department stores in 52 cities along with 10 premium home concept stores, 142 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 Airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft. The brand has been in tight competition with Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. since 1999 when the latter was launched in India by middle-east based Landmark Group. Lifestyle is present in 44 cities with over 100 stores across India. Similar to its competitor, Shoppers Stop, even Lifestyle houses various national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Park Avenue, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, etc.

Lifestyle’s 100th store is located at Magneto Mall, Labhandih in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Read more about it here.