India’s top retail leaders honoured at the Images Retail Awards 2023

Bata, Croma, and Bestseller Among those who took home the coveted IMAGES Retail Awards trophy

Mumbai: The IMAGES Retail Awards of the year were held at the Jio World Convention Centre, after a magnificent fashion show by Mufti on 12 May 2023. The ceremony recognized the outstanding retailers for their remarkable contributions to the industry. The event witnessed many distinguished brands vying for the top honours, including Puma, Shobhitham, Bata, Kama Ayurveda, Max Fashion, PVR, and Shoppers Stop, among others. However, Chroma emerged as the star of the evening, winning the majority of the awards.

Croma was awarded the Most Admirable Retailer of the Year for 360 Degree Market expansion, which was accepted by Nishant Ranjan, Region Property Development Manager. In the category of Most Admirable Retailer of the Year – Flagship Store, the award was presented to Bestseller and Louis Philippe by Naveen Joshua, Director of Green Honchos. Bata was honored with the award for New Market Expansion Penetration, which was accepted by Ankur Kohli, Vice President. Many other deserving brands were also felicitated at the event.

Tibbs Foods Pvt Ltd, represented by Abhilasha Katwale, Marketing Head, won in the Packaging and Design category, while Devesh Kumar, VP and Business Head of Landmark Group Max Fashion, was recognized for their outstanding performance in Festival Sales at the IMAGES Retail Awards ceremony.

The IMAGES Retail Awards selection process benefited greatly from the expertise and insight of its esteemed jury members. Aditya Sachdeva, Founder of Raintree Catalyst, Ameesha Prabhu, CEO of TRAIN, Anurag Mathur, Partner at Bain & Company, Ashish Dhir, EVP (Consumer & Retail), Nikhil Sethi, Partner at KPMG, and Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder of White Rivers Media, were among the distinguished individuals who served as jury members.

The IMAGES Retail Awards act as a benchmark for excellence in the retail industry and recognize the remarkable work carried out by retailers throughout the country. The event was a resounding success, applauding the best of the best and providing a platform to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the retail sector.

Complete list of awardees for IRA 2023:

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Employee Practice

Bestseller India

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Products, Packaging, Design



Tibb’s Frankie IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Retail Design/ Experience

Azorte

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Visual Merchandising

Ethnix by Raymond

Lacoste

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Customer Service

Puma

Shobitam

IMAGES MOST Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Brand Debut

Azorte

IMAGES MOST Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Concept Store

The Body Shop India, Chandigarh Workshop Store

IMAGES MOST Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Flagship Store

BESTSELLER, Linking Road, Mumbai

Louis Philippe, Viviana Mall, Thane

IMAGES MOST Admired Retail Launch of the Year: New Outlet

Wild Bean Café, Infosys, Pune

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: 360° Market Expansion

Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Market Penetration

BATA

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement

Kama Ayurveda

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Discount Sales

Ghoomar Traditional Thali Restaurants

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales

Mad Over Print

Max Fashion

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: In-store

Tibb’s Frankie

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Multi Media

Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Seasonal

Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Cause

Plum

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Media

The Irish House

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Store Launch

Bestseller, Linking Road, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year

CloudTailor

IMAGES Most Admired Digital-First Offline Retailer of the Year

Plum

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Tech Implementation

Decathlon

Wow! Momo

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year

Indian Origin: Rare Rabbit

Foreign origin: Jack & Jones

IMAGES Most Admired Footwear Retailer of the Year

Indian Origin: Metro

Foreign origin: Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Athleisure/ Sportswear Retailer of the Year

Decathlon

IMAGES Most Admired CDIT Retailer of the Year

Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Home & Office Improvement Retailer of the Year

Home Centre

IMAGES Most Admired Multiplex Operator of the Year

PVR

IMAGES Most Admired Leisure/Entertainment Retailer of the Year

TimeZone

31. IMAGES Most Admired Hypermarket of the Year

Lulu Hypermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Department Store of the Year

Shoppers Stop

The IMAGES Retail Awards were held at Phygital Retail Convention (PRC). It is India’s largest retail intelligence event with a mega format and experience. Spread across more than 1 lakh sq. ft. area, the event was held on the 11th and 12th of May at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and saw the participation of more than 250 speakers and 1000 brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centres showcasing current and upcoming malls.

Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti and Delhivery, the theme for this edition of PRC 2023 was ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale For India: The Retail Megaverse’.