3 Reasons why PRC 2023 is a seat of retail learning

Bengaluru: The Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), India’s largest retail intelligence platform by the IMAGES Group, is set for its 2023 edition with a mega format and experience. To be held on the 11th and 12th of May at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the mega convention will see a participation of more than 300 speakers and 1000 brands and companies.

With two full days of discussions and deliberations, PRC 2023 will uncover a treasure trove of insights. The amount of knowledge attendees can gain in just two days at PRC is unparalleled.

To add to the learning quotient, PRC 2023 will witness a number of insightful masterclasses by renowned industry leaders from various categories including retail, digital commerce and technology.

‘Mastering the Open Network: Your Path to eCommerce Excellence’ by ONDC

The masterclass ‘Mastering the Open Network: Your Path to eCommerce Excellence’ will help participants understand how the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) is transforming the retail industry.

As far as India’s e-commerce landscape is concerned, despite the high internet speeds and widespread smartphone usage, the majority of participants in e-commerce are unable to reap the benefits of the digital revolution. The current platform-centric nature of e-commerce presents numerous obstacles in making e-commerce accessible at the population scale.

The masterclass will point out how businesses can harness the power of the open network and unlock the true potential of their business. It will be conducted by Shiresh Joshi, chief business officer of ONDC.

‘How to Navigate Unpredictable Variables in Retail Operations’ by global retail guru Rami Goldratt

The masterclass ‘How to Navigate Unpredictable Variables in Retail Operations’ will help the audience to gain an understanding of the importance of personalization no matter whether the company is a digital native, a brick-and-mortar player, or a behind-the-scenes producer or supplier.

The key highlights of the session will be how consumer personalization contributes to the challenges of accurate forecasting, the impact of consumer tolerance time and its effect on the retail industry and the role of the product life cycle in forecasting accuracy and how it relates to uncertain consumer behaviour.

The masterclass will be conducted by global retail expert Rami Goldratt, chief executive officer of Goldratt Consulting, a business management consulting firm.

‘Building Retail Businesses in an Omnichannel World’ by Google and YouTube

The masterclass ‘Building Retail Businesses in an Omnichannel World’ is aimed at helping businesses to decode today’s changing trends and to provide an understanding of the methods to leverage the web and drive commerce.

The masterclass will be conducted by leaders from Google and YouTube including Bhaskar Ramesh, director – omnichannel business, Google India, Kaushik Dasgupta, vertical lead for technology and retail Google, Gaurav Juneja, head – digitisation, Google and Shubha Pai – head, Google YouTube sales and solutions.

In the session, participants can hear from the experts on the different consumer journeys in retail, how consumers are engaging with brands in the omnichannel world and the latest product innovations in the retail vertical for shopping on Google.

