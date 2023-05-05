spot_img
Menswear brand Tasva launches its third store in Indore

Anagha R Ratna
Tasva store, Indore; Source: LinkedIn
The stand-alone store is located on MG Road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru: Continuing its expansion spree, menswear brand Tasva has launched its third store in Indore, a company official wrote on social media. The stand-alone store is located on MG Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The new outlet is Tasva’s 54th franchise store in India, claims Dhruv Kaura, the chief operating officer of Tasva, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. in a LinkedIn post. “This is our third store in Indore city and we are now expanding with franchise stores,” Kaura wrote while sharing a picture of the new store.

The other two Tasva stores in Indore are situated at Chandra Nagar (A B Road) and Sapna Sangeeta Road. As a part of expanding its offline presence, Tasva has launched two more stores this week, one in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and another in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Tasva had also opened a store at Pitampura in New Delhi in March 2023. Read more about it here.

Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing, a partnership between Tarun Tahiliani (an Indian designer brand) and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL). The ethnic menswear brand was launched in December 2021 with its first retail store at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

In October 2022, Tasva forayed into the e-commerce marketplace with Myntra, outside of its own website.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England and Pantaloons.

