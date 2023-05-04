spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Exotic India Art expands to Chennai to foster artistic diversity

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new office in Chennai will allow Exotic India Art to strengthen its ties with artists from Swamimalai, Pudukkottai, Mahabalipuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi, Tanjore, and Kumbhakonam

Bengaluru: Exotic India Art, a platform for Indian arts and crafts, has expanded its operations to Chennai with the aim of fostering artistic diversity and promoting Indian art globally, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“Our expansion to Chennai marks a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to onboard multiple artists on our website and provide them with a platform to promote their art globally through Exotic India,” said Kapil Goel, founder of Exotic India Art.

The new office in Chennai will allow Exotic India Art to strengthen its ties with artists from Swamimalai, Pudukkottai, Mahabalipuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi, Tanjore, and Kumbhakonam.

The expansion will streamline the company’s procurements and tie-ups with various government organizations, making it easier for artists from different regions of India to showcase their work on the platform, release added.

Exotic India Art was launched in 1998 as a marketplace for Indian art such as paintings, sculptures, textiles, jewelry, and books. The company has processed more than 1 million orders and has a customer base of 3 – 4 lakh.

Recently, the platform has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (TNHDC) to promote products by local artisans. Read more about it here.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Slang Labs unveils multilingual voice search assistant Conva 2.0 for e-commerce shoppers

The initiative brings the concept of a readily available AI co-pilot that end-users of e-commerce apps can talk to...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In