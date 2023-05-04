Exotic India Art expands to Chennai to foster artistic diversity

The new office in Chennai will allow Exotic India Art to strengthen its ties with artists from Swamimalai, Pudukkottai, Mahabalipuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi, Tanjore, and Kumbhakonam

Bengaluru: Exotic India Art, a platform for Indian arts and crafts, has expanded its operations to Chennai with the aim of fostering artistic diversity and promoting Indian art globally, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“Our expansion to Chennai marks a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to onboard multiple artists on our website and provide them with a platform to promote their art globally through Exotic India,” said Kapil Goel, founder of Exotic India Art.

The new office in Chennai will allow Exotic India Art to strengthen its ties with artists from Swamimalai, Pudukkottai, Mahabalipuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi, Tanjore, and Kumbhakonam.

The expansion will streamline the company’s procurements and tie-ups with various government organizations, making it easier for artists from different regions of India to showcase their work on the platform, release added.

Exotic India Art was launched in 1998 as a marketplace for Indian art such as paintings, sculptures, textiles, jewelry, and books. The company has processed more than 1 million orders and has a customer base of 3 – 4 lakh.

Recently, the platform has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (TNHDC) to promote products by local artisans. Read more about it here.