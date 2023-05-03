Mukunda Foods opens 20,000 sq ft manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

The new unit is spread across 20,000 sq ft of real estate and has an installed capacity of 25,000 units per year

Bengaluru: Kitchen-tech company Mukunda Foods has opened a new manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The new unit is spread across 20,000 sq ft of real estate and has an installed capacity of 25,000 units per year.

“We shipped more than 2000 machines in FY (fiscal year) 2022-23, which is 4x of what we did in the last FY. We have also launched around 10 new products in last fiscal year and plan to add another 5 in this year. This imposed a requirement for a bigger and better manufacturing facility, said Eshwar K Vikas, chief executive officer of Mukunda Foods.

The assembly lines at the new facility are designed with a process-oriented approach, from incoming to outgoing goods, ensuring the high efficiency and accuracy in the production process. The facility layout is also designed to optimize material flow, eliminating criss-cross movement and streamlining inventory management, release added.

According to Sudeep Sabat, chief operating officer of Mukunda Foods, “The company is Indian-made and has consistently aimed to develop kitchen technology that meets global standards. However, when we decided to upgrade the facility, we recognized that there is a shortage of precision and process-driven manufacturing in the Indian kitchen technology industry. Therefore, we are taking a bold step to improve by drawing inspiration from Korean counterparts and implementing their learnings to build a world-class facility.”

The unit features a multi-tier store racking system for storing materials, which helps in easy retrieval and issue to the production as per the plan. It also has lines for both pre-testing and pre-delivery inspection of products to ensure the quality of goods.

In addition, it has visual management practices, resulting in improved communication between departments, an ERP (enterprise resource planning) implementation is underway, allowing easy access to reports like incoming duality data, stores inventory stock and value and FG (finished goods) stock.

Founded in 2012 by Eshwar K Vikas and Sudeep Sabat, Mukunda Foods designs and develops automated food equipment for the food retail segment. The company clientele includes ITC, Ola Foods, Wow Momo, JFL, Samosa Party, and Biggies Burger.