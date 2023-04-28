Zara launches its third store in Bengaluru at Forum Mall

The two-storied outlet is spread across 23,000 sq. ft. and houses apparel and accessories for women, men and kids

Bengaluru: Multi-national retail clothing chain Zara has launched its third store in Bengaluru at Forum Mall, the company said in a press release on Friday. The two-storied outlet is spread across 23,000 sq. ft. and it houses apparel and accessories for women, men and kids.

This is the latest concept store in India, which includes features designed for elevated customer experience and integrates online and in-store shopping, claims the retailer.

The architectural concept has been created entirely by the Zara Architecture studio. The store interiors have been designed as a large neutral space. This new store is also equipped with technology such as the self-checkout service, which allows customers to purchase products by scanning it themselves, release added.

The store also offers Store Mode functionality for customers through the Zara app which allows customers to browse items in the store through the app and order for collection in-store in two hours as well as locate items in the store.

Zara at Forum Mall has taken measures to reduce environmental impact including efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting and the use of environmentally friendly materials.

The other two Zara stores in Bengaluru are located at Phoenix Marketcity, (Whitefield) and Brigade Gateway (Malleshwaram).

Zara was founded in 1975 with its first store in the Spanish coastal city of A Coruña. The company is part of the Inditex Group which also operates brands including Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

Zara is operated in India through a 51:49 joint venture between Spain’s Inditex Group and Tata-owned Trent Ltd. There is another JV between the two groups for selling Massimo Dutti in India. Zara launched its first Indian store at the Select City Walk Mall in New Delhi in the year 2010. Today, Inditex Trent Retail India operates 21 stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gurugram.

Inditex is in talks with the upcoming Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru to lease 5,000 sq. ft. space to open Bershka there, IndiaRetailing had broken the news in December 2022. Read more about it here.