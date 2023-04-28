Ranveer Singh walks the red carpat at the unveiling of Tiffany & Co.’s redesigned NYC Landmark store

Singh walked the red carpet alongside celebrities including Jimin (from BTS), Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Florance Pugh, Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, Michael B Jordan and Zoey Kravitz wearing Tiffany & Co. accessories

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended the opening night unveiling of New York’s newly-transformed flagship store of Tiffany & Co. on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, now known as “The Landmark”.

Singh walked the red-carpet wearing designs like the Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Bird on a Rock, Tiffany T bracelets and rings and Tiffany HardWear Wrap Necklace among other accessories.

He celebrated the occasion alongside brand guests including Jimin (from BTS), Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Florance Pugh, Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, Michael B Jordan and Zoey Kravitz.

The evening featured a performance by Katy Perry in front of a curated guest-list of icons, international press and New York notables.

The Landmark marks the luxury retail institution’s first renovation of the store since it first opened its doors in 1940. Opposing forces define the transformation: old and new, past and future, hidden and revealed treasures. Paying homage to the building’s original structure, the beloved façade with its Atlas statue and clock above the revolving doors was refurbished to honour its original design, while the interiors have been completely reimagined.

Integrated throughout the Landmark’s 10 floors are nearly 40 artworks, including never-before-seen Tiffany-commissioned pieces. The curation features works by renowned artists including Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant and Daniel Arsham.

The first Tiffany store opened in New York in 1837 by jeweller Charles Lewis Tiffany and in January, 2021 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton acquired a majority stake in Tiffany and Co. for $15.8 billion, according to media reports.