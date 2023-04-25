Recode Studios targets ₹50 crore revenue in FY24

Beauty & WellnessLatest News

In addition, Recode Studios also plans to open 20 new stores in the fiscal year 2023-2024

New Delhi: Homegrown makeup brand Recode Studios recently announced its expansion and innovation plans. Having generated ₹26 crores in the fiscal year 2022-23, it now aims to clock ₹50 crore in revenue in the fiscal year 2023-24, the brand said in a release.

The company also plans to launch 20 new stores across India in the next fiscal year.

“Our goal is to become the go-to makeup brand for Indian consumers. We believe that our focus on quality, affordability, and customer service has been a key to our success so far, and we are committed to maintaining these standards as we continue to expand,” said Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder, Recode Studios.

Recode Studios also plans to launch new products in the coming months.

The brand recently opened two new franchise stores in Delhi and Mumbai as part of its expansion. Read more about it here.

Launched in Ludhiana, the brand offers a variety of makeup, skincare and haircare products. Currently, the brand has 30 stores in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

 

