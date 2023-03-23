Beauty & WellnessLatest NewsStore Launches

Recode Studios launches two franchise stores in Delhi & Mumbai

The new franchise store in Rajouri Garden is located at J-85, main market, and the upcoming store in Gondia, Maharashtra, is on Ghat Road

Mumbai: D2C cosmetic brand Recode Studios announced the opening of two new franchise stores. The new franchise store in Rajouri Garden is located at J-85, main market, and the upcoming store in Gondia, Maharashtra, launching on 24 March, is on Ghat Road, near the Circus Ground.

“We are highly elated to bring the Recode Studios experience to even more customers with the launch of our new stores. We strive to be the go-to brand for all beauty and healthcare needs, and our new stores represent a significant step towards achieving that goal,” said Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder, Recode Studios.

Recode Studios is a D2C premium quality cosmetic startup based in Ludhiana, India. The brand offers a comprehensive selection of makeup, skincare, hair care, bath and body, grooming appliances, personal care, and health and wellness categories from the most trusted brands.

