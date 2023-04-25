R City Mall ties up with Tata Power to set up e-charging points

Tata Power will deploy eight chargers, including super-fast 60 kW charging points, across the premises of R City mall, located on LBS Road of Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Runwal Group’s R City Mall has partnered with electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, Tata Power to offer green mobility solutions for both four- and two-wheeled passenger vehicles, Tata Power announced in a release on Monday. Tata Power will deploy eight chargers, including super-fast 60 kW charging points, across the premises of R City mall, located on LBS Road of Ghatkopar, a suburb in Mumbai. EV owners can choose to do either quick top-ups on the go or substantial charging during long shopping trips, based on their requirements.

“We are delighted to collaborate with R City to make EV charging solutions easily accessible to EV owners in Mumbai. We believe that a large-scale transition to clean mobility can only be attained through a robust and expansive network of EV charging points,” said, Virendra Goyal, head of business development (EV Charging), Tata Power.

Ashish Bhandari, head-mall operations, said, “Our valuable partnership with Tata Power is a constructive green measure to initiate a movement that will bring about a paradigm change in the EV industry with the use of sustainable charging infrastructure. This discerned initiative is in line with our belief in reducing the carbon footprint of the environment for a sustainable and energy-efficient future.”

The association is a step towards making sustainable mobility choices available to all and boosting EV adoption in the state. This aligns with Tata Power’s goal of making EV charging simple and hassle-free by setting up charging points at strategic locations that are visited regularly by customers. The company has energised over 3,000 public and semi-public chargers and more than 30,000 residential chargers, many of which are equipped with fast-charging technology and are located at strategic locations such as malls, hotels, airports, and office complexes.

Located at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, R City Mall houses more than nine entertainment centres and over 250 global cuisines to choose from. The mall also consists of a mix of more than 500 premium and high-end brands like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Charles & Keith, Super Dry, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Steve Madden and Vero Moda.