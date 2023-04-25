Big GridEntertainmentIn Focus

Ikea's Ingka partners with PVR Inox to open multiplex at upcoming Gurgaon centre

PVR Inox will open a 9-screen movie theatre at the Ingka centre in Gurgaon which is scheduled to open in late 2025

New Delhi: Ingka Centres, part of Ikea’s retail operator Ingka Group, has partnered with PVR Inox for its upcoming Gurgaon centre to open a 9-screen movie theatre.

Ingka Centres’ latest Meeting Place at Gurgaon is scheduled to open in late 2025, offering retail, green areas, workspaces, as well as spaces for community events, a joint statement said.

In August last year, Ingka Centres announced an investment of USD 900 million to set up two centres in the Delhi NCR region, one each at Gurgaon and Noida, for business, meetings and shopping over the next few years.

With a total investment of around 400 million euros, it started the Gurgaon project, which is expected to attract 20 million visitors a year.

Ingka Centres Global Sales & Leasing Director Vasco Santos said: “Our meeting places promise to be a destination for meeting with friends, building emotional connections and socialising together, so it’s great to begin revealing the attractions that will cater to the many customers of the millennium city.”

PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said: “In addition to a trusted relationship with movie goers and the film industry, PVR INOX will help to build bridges between the retail industry and real estate development.

“The momentum of our growth strategy depends on making our brand aspirational and accessible, and we are always on the hunt for integrated retail infrastructure developments such as this where we can expand our reach and spread the multiplex experience”.

Ingka Centres is part of the Ingka Group (which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments). Ingka Centres operates 47 such Meeting Places across the

