Marketing

Vegas Mall organises 11th Dwarka Half Marathon and Charity Run 

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
11
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The initiative, organized in partnership with Organic India, was held on account of World Earth Day

New Delhi: Vegas Mall, along with natural products brand Organic India, had organised the 11th edition of the Dwarka Half Marathon and Charity Run on 23 April 2023, a day after World Earth Day, shared the mall in a release on Monday. The marathon was divided into six categories and 24 winners were announced among more than 1500 participants.

The participants also planted 1000 saplings in line with the event’s eco-friendly cause. The attendees also pledged to make Dwarka a greener city.

“We were thrilled to attract such diverse participation from kids to youngsters to old men and women in the marathon. Our motive behind organising the marathon run was to further a fitness-centric attitude amongst citizens when people are facing severe health issues due to obesity, corpulence, pollution, and deforestation,” said Ravinder Choudhary, assistant vice president, Vegas Mall.

 

 

spot_img
Latest News
Big GridNehal Gautam -

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan launches his first fashion brand, D’yavol

D’yavol will offer a wide range of products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In