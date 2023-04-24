Vegas Mall organises 11th Dwarka Half Marathon and Charity Run 

The initiative, organized in partnership with Organic India, was held on account of World Earth Day

New Delhi: Vegas Mall, along with natural products brand Organic India, had organised the 11th edition of the Dwarka Half Marathon and Charity Run on 23 April 2023, a day after World Earth Day, shared the mall in a release on Monday. The marathon was divided into six categories and 24 winners were announced among more than 1500 participants.

The participants also planted 1000 saplings in line with the event’s eco-friendly cause. The attendees also pledged to make Dwarka a greener city.

“We were thrilled to attract such diverse participation from kids to youngsters to old men and women in the marathon. Our motive behind organising the marathon run was to further a fitness-centric attitude amongst citizens when people are facing severe health issues due to obesity, corpulence, pollution, and deforestation,” said Ravinder Choudhary, assistant vice president, Vegas Mall.