Utsav-Colors of Harvest by Vegas Mall was organised to showcase seven Indian state dances

New Delhi: Vegas Mall over the weekend organised Utsav-Colours of Harvest, a multi-cultural dance festival.

On Saturday, the mall in Dwarka, that is home to Zara, H&M and Uniqlo among dozens of other brands, celebrated the diverse culture of India, especially the seven dance forms of seven states in India. The dance forms included Jhumelo, Bihu dance, Lezim, Giddha Bhangra and kalbelia among others.

“Vegas’s Utsav event was a spectacular extravaganza which gave regional artists and dancers a splendid platform to showcase their art and performances to a large audience,” said Ravinder Choudhary, assistant vice president, Vegas Mall.

“We were happy to host hundreds of people at the mall who enjoyed the performances and showed a wonderful appreciation for the passionate artists,” he added.

The event was attended by some special guests including Shobhit Jain, convenor, BJP, Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Rahul Kumar, deputy director of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training and many more.

The event was a success with the efforts of its partners, CCRT and Panna Sarees.