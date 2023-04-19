Alia Bhatt is the latest addition to the roster of Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ ambassadors, which includes actors such as Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karthi

Mumbai: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the leading jewellery retailer with 312 showrooms across 10 countries, has signed Indian actress Alia Bhatt as its new brand ambassador, the brand announced in a release on Wednesday.

The announcements come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began its operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as it set its eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in all states of India strengthen its presence in existing markets, the release added.

“We are excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold and Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. As Malabar Gold and Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience,” commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.

“As Malabar Gold and Diamonds gears up to execute their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further their reach amongst jewellery lovers world-over,” commented Alia Bhatt.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a diversified Indian business conglomerate. It has a strong retail network of 312 outlets spread across 10 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East and USA. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 17,500 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success.