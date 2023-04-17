FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest News

Reliance Retail’s Avantra by Trends opens store in Salem

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Avantra by Trends store, Salem; Source: LinkedIn
The new outlet is located at Reliance Mall, Meyyanur, Salem

Bengaluru: Avantra by Trends, an ethnic wear brand by Reliance Retail, has launched an exclusive store in Salem, a company official announced on social media. The outlet is located at Reliance Mall, Meyyanur, Salem, Tamil Nadu.

The newly opened store is the brand’s sixth store in Tamil Nadu. Avantra by Trends is planning to open its seventh store in Chennai this week at The Marina Mall, wrote Sudhir Dnyanval, head of business development at Avantra by Trends on LinkedIn.

The other five outlets of Avantra by Trends in Tamil Nadu are situated at  Saravanampatti (Coimbatore); T. Nagar (Chennai); Gandhi Nagar, Adyar (Chennai); Anna Nagar (Chennai); and Thottapalayam (Vellore).

Recently the concept store chain entered West India with the launch of its first exclusive store in Navi Mumbai at Nexus Sea Woods. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail launched Avantra by Trends in September 2021 as an exclusive saree and women’s ethnic wear concept store. Soon, the ethnic wear brand forayed into jewellery, accessories, and tailoring services. Today, Avantra by Trends is present in nine states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orrisa, West Bengal, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh.

Reliance Retail is an Indian retail company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The company was founded in 2006 and it retails foods, groceries, jewellery, apparel, footwear, toys, home improvement products, electronic goods, and farm implements under various sub-brands.

Apart from Avantra by Trends, Reliance Retail owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands such as Reliance Trends, Trends Footwear, Reliance Jewels, Azorte, Centro, Fashion Factory and Ajio.

