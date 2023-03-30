The new outlets are located at Coimbatore and Navi Mumbai

Bengaluru: Avantra by Trends, an ethnic wear brand by Reliance Retail, has launched an exclusive store in Navi Mumbai, a company official announced on social media today. The outlet is located at Nexux Sea Woods, Sector 40, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

“We are rapidly expanding across the country and this time, with our first ever store opening in the West of India, in Navi Mumbai,” the brand said.

The retailer also launched its first store in Coimbatore 2 days ago, announced Sudhir Dnyanval, head of business development, Avantra by Trends in a LinkedIn post. Located at Prozone Mall, Saravanampatti, Coimbatore, the new outlet is the fifth Avantra store in Tamil Nadu.

The other four outlets of Avantra by Trends in Tamil Nadu are situated at T. Nagar (Chennai); Gandhi Nagar, Adyar (Chennai); Anna Nagar (Chennai); and Thottapalayam (Vellore).

Recently, the concept store chain opened its third store in Kerala at Sultanpet, Palakkadu. Read more about it here.

Avantra by Trends was launched by Reliance Retail in September 2021 as an exclusive saree and women’s ethnic wear concept store in Bengaluru. Currently, the company is present in nine states including Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orrisa, West Bengal, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh.

Founded in 2006, Reliance Retail is an Indian retail company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Its retails foods, groceries, jewellery, apparel, footwear, toys, home improvement products, electronic goods, and farm implements under various sub-brands.

The company owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands such as Reliance Trends, Trends Footwear, Reliance Jewels, Azorte, Centro, Fashion Factory and Ajio.