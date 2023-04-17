Latest NewsSupply Chain

Prozo continues expansion in India: Opens 28,000 sq ft fulfillment center in Chennai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The new center is located at Red Hills and is in close proximity to Chennai Outer Highway and NH5 – Kolkata Highway

Bengaluru: Homegrown supply chain company Prozo has launched a new fulfillment center (FC) in Chennai at Red Hills, announced the company in a press release on Monday. The new center will be in close proximity to Chennai Outer Highway and NH5 – Kolkata Highway.

“The new fulfillment center in Chennai will help us better serve our customers in the southern region of India. With this new facility, we will be able to deliver products faster and more efficiently, while also ensuring the highest levels of quality and customer satisfaction,” said Ashvini Jakhar, chief executive officer of Prozo.

With an area of 28,000 sq ft and tentative 2400 pallet positions, the warehouse can store approximately 80,000 medium-sized boxes. The facility structure is a PEB (pre-engineered building) shed with a clear height of 30 feet and a load-bearing capacity of 5 metric tons, release added.

The space is allocated to brands like Atomberg and Pristyne Care (BeatXP).

The supply chain solutions provider has recently launched a 23,000 sq ft built-to-suite fulfillment center in Lucknow at Village Khasarwara. Read more about it here.

Prozo Distribution Pvt Ltd was founded in 2014 by Ashvini Jakhar. The full-stack supply chain company supports brands across B2B (business to business), D2C (direct to consumer), and B2C (business to consumer) segments by offering them enterprise-grade supply chain capabilities on a pay-per-use model.

