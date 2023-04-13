Jewellery brand Outhouse opens store in Goa

The new store, set within a heritage Portuguese moradia or villa, is situated at Assagao, Goa

Mumbai: Contemporary luxe jewellery label Outhouse by Kaabia and Sasha Grewal is expanding its retail network with its fifth store in the country. The new store, set within a heritage Portuguese moradia or villa, is situated at Assagao, Goa.

The brand is currently present at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, Chanakya and Select City Walk in Delhi and The Quest Park Circus in Kolkata.

“Travel is a main source of inspiration for us and this essence is richly captured in this new location where we bring to life a season of resort wear chic. With the green gardens coming together with a dramatic experiential space, we are excited to present a complete Outhouse-themed reverie to the global audience of Goa,” said Kaabia and Sasha Grewal, founders, Outhouse.

Founded by sisters Kaabia and Sasha Grewal in 2012, Outhouse offers handcrafted jewellery and bags. The brand boasts of having celebrity patrons including Kourtney Kardashian, Joey King, Halle Bailey, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.