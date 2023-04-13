While 96% of consumers favour top international QSR brands, 59% are inclined to try new menus

Mumbai: Around 70% of consumers order from a quick service restaurant (QSR) more than twice a week, as per the latest report by Zee5 Intelligence Monitor.

The report further found that 96% of consumers favour top international QSR brands and 59% are inclined to try new menus.

Furthermore, around 63% of salaried individuals prefer international QSRs while 68% business owners prefer Indian QSRs.

The report highlighted how the QSR industry in India has dramatically evolved over the last few years and is propelled by significant changes including urbanisation, a rise in nuclear families, double-income households, work-from-home, increasing affordability, time prioritisation and multiple lifestyle changes. The study unravels the consumption trends, dining habits, cuisine preferences, and purchasing power of consumers in India.

Other key highlights of the QSR report:

Ordering food online is preferred over dining out Brand-owned apps account for 40% of all orders, while aggregators-delivery apps account for 32% 90% of consumers are willing to experiment with food choices; highest among students

“QSR industry has witnessed stupendous growth in the last few years, with every consumer cohort now enjoying and participating in this delectable new journey. The report identifies the changes in consumption patterns and preferences in dining habits across the country,” said Rajiv Bakshi, chief operations officer – Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), commenting on the Zee5 Intelligence Monitor QSR report.

