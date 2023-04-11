Apple India’s second store represents the gate of a Delhi monument

Apple India has revealed the façade of its second store in the country which is at Select Citywalk in New Delhi

New Delhi: Apple India has unveiled the look of its second company-owned store in the country, days after making public the storefront of its first yet-to-be-opened store in India in Mumbai. The iPhone maker’s second store is at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi.

Apple is opening two stores back-to-back in India, a country the Cupertino-based tech giant considers an important future market.

The barricade of the pre-opening looks of the storefront in New Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall is designed like a gate of a historical monument similar to ones Delhi is dotted with.

“Delhi is famous for monuments. Thus, the design of a gate,” said a person familiar with the development. The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.

The Delhi Apple store is slated to open on April 20 at 10 a.m. When it opens, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalised service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.

The Mumbai store located at the Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex is scheduled to debut on April 18 at 11 a.m. In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising” — running from opening day through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers can explore the “Mumbai Rising” sessions and sign up at apple.com/in/today.

Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC store creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover, the iconic brand said in a media note last week. Read more about the store here.

“These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers,” the brand said in a note to media.

Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi, and visit apple.com/in/retail/bkc and apple.com/in/retail/saket to learn more about the upcoming openings in India.

Apple has been trying to open its own physical stores in the country but was restrained by unfavourable foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, which required single-brand foreign retailers willing to do business in India with more than 51% FDI to source 30% of the products locally. The rules got amended in August 2019 allowing exports and contract manufacturing to be considered a part of the 30% local sourcing over a period of five years. This paved the way for the iPhone maker to open its own stores in the country. Hitherto, Apple sold its products in India through local resellers.

In September 2020, the brand opened its webstore in India.