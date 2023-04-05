Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover, the iconic brand

New Delhi: Apple unveiled on Wednesday the looks of its first retail store in India, officially marking the upcoming opening of its company-owned company-operated store in India. The store is located at Reliance-owned Jio World Drive Mall at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover, the iconic brand said in a media note.

The creative for the store features a bright welcome to people passing by with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai”. It also announced ‘Apple BKC Arriving Soon’.

The store is slated to open later this month, followed by its second store in New Delhi’s Select Citywalk.

According to media reports Apple has leased space of around 20,000-25,000 sq. ft. for the store, which spans three floors.

Apple has been trying to open its own physical stores in the country but was restrained by unfavourable foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, which required single-brand foreign retailers willing to do business in India with more than 51% FDI to source 30% of the products locally. The rules got amended in August 2019 allowing exports and contract manufacturing to be considered a part of the 30% local sourcing over a period of five years. This paved the way for the iPhone maker to open its own stores in the country. Hitherto, Apple sold its products in India through local resellers.

In September 2020, the brand opened its webstore in India.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, visitors can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper and move to the sounds of Mumbai with a specially curated playlist on Apple Music, the note added.