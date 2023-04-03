Womenswear brand Latin Quarters opens store in Bengaluru

The new outlet is spread across 800 sq. ft. and is located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram

Bengaluru: Women’s lifestyle brand Latin Quarters has expanded its retail footprint in South India with a new stand-alone store in Bengaluru, announced the brand in a press release. The new outlet is spread across 800 sq. ft. and is located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram.

“From a small retail start up to a full-grown brand, Latin Quarters has grown immensely over the last 16 years and has received a lot of love and support from women across India. We are honoured to continue our growth in South India, and there is no better place than Bengaluru to maintain our tryst with the region, as this city is the perfect amalgamation of modernity and globalisation,” Rahul Bhalla, chief executive officer of Latin Quarters said.

The new store features the brand’s Spring 2023 collection titled Hues of Spring.

“This launch marks a significant milestone as we inch closer to making every Indian woman get access to affordable, trendy apparel and accessories,” added Bhalla.

Delhi-based Latin Quarters was founded in 2006 by Rahul Bhalla with the launch of its first outlet at Square One Mall, Delhi. Today, the company has 20 independent retail outlets in India and over 300 sales points.