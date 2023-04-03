Lee launches its first Indian flagship store in Bengaluru

The 4,200 sq. ft Lee store is situated at Brigade Road, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: American denim and casual apparel brand Lee has launched its first Indian flagship store in Bengaluru, omnichannel enablement platform Ace Turtle announced in a press release on Monday. The 4,200 sq. ft store is situated at Brigade Road in Bengaluru.

“The opening of this flagship store is a strong indicator of the massive potential of this iconic brand and the value it brings to Indian consumers,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle.

Lee is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands, a spin-off of VF Corporation’s jeanswear division. In 2021, the company changed Lee from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle, which provides e-commerce solutions to traditional retailers.

“Since partnering with Kontoor Brands in 2021, ace turtle has been able to leverage its extensive omnichannel technology expertise and unique operating model to scale the denim brand’s business in India significantly. We aim to expand Lee’s reach across the country and take the brand to millions of Indian consumers via www.lee.in and the chain of physical retail stores being set up across the country,” added Chhabra.

The omnichannel-enabled retail store features electronic shelf labels, smart mirrors and a studio for customization.

“India has been a fast-growing market for Lee over the past few years. We are working to cater to the evolving fashion preferences of young Indian consumers which are on par with their global counterparts. Our partnership with ace turtle will help position Lee as the preferred denim brand among the youth of this country,” said John Gearing, managing director of Kontoor Brands, Asia Pacific.

Lee was founded in 1889 by Henry David Lee in Salina, Kansas as a workwear company that produced dungarees and jackets. Its parent company Kontoor Brands is a global lifestyle apparel company that markets denim clothing under the Lee, Wrangler and Rock & Republic brand names.