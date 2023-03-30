FMCGFood & BeverageLatest News

Starbucks opens third ground-up drive-through store in India

Starbucks Drive-Thru outlet, Jalandhar; Source: LinkedIn
The company opened its first drive-thru store in India at Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singapura in Zirakpur

Mumbai: Coffeehouse chain Starbucks has launched its third ground-up drive-through store of the year on the Delhi-Jalandhar Highway near Lovely Professional University (LPU), announced a company official on social media.

“This beautiful store is located near Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Delhi Jalandhar Highway. About an hour drive from Ludhiana and 30 mins from Jalandhar, store caters to the discerning highway traveller, students and city dwellers,” stated Shireesh Khare, project head, Starbucks, in a LinkedIn post.

The company opened its first drive-thru store in India at Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singapura in Zirakpur.

Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. The American coffee chain operates in India through a collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India. Currently, the brand operates in more than 300 stores in more than 35 cities across the country.

Starbucks recently opened its third outlet in Ludhiana at Palm Walk, Sangowal, Punjab. The other two outlets are located at Gurdev Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

