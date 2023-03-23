FoodFood & BeverageLatest NewsStore Launches

Starbucks opens third outlet in Ludhiana

The outlet is situated at Palm Walk, Sangowal, Punjab

Bengaluru: Coffeehouse chain Starbucks has launched a new outlet in Ludhiana, a company official shared on social media. The outlet is situated at Palm Walk, Sangowal, Punjab.

“With this, Ludhiana now has 3 Starbucks outlets, highest for any town in Punjab. Do stop by to say hello and to have your cup of coffee at this beautiful double height marvel,” said Rahul Chaudhary, assistant manager of business development at Starbucks India in a LinkedIn post.

The other two outlets in Ludhiana are located at Gurdev Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. The American coffee chain operates in India through a collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India.

The first drive-through Starbucks outlet in India was opened at Zirakpur, Punjab in 2020. Currently, the brand operates in more than 300 stores in more than 35 cities across the country.

Recently, Laxman Narasimhan has officially assumed the role of chief executive officer (CEO) of Starbucks on 20 March 2023  succeeding company founder and now former chief executive officer, Howard Schultz. Read more about it here.

