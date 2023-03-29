Van Heusen Innerwear opens women’s wear store in Bengaluru

The store is spread across 1,500 sq ft. of retail space and is located at Jayanagar 1st Block, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Van Heusen Innerwear and Athleisure is expanding its footprint in South India with the launch of a flagship store for women’s intimate wear in Bengaluru, the retailer announced in a release on Wednesday. The store is spread across 1,500 sq ft. and is located at Jayanagar 1st Block, Bengaluru.

“Our flagship intimates store aims at providing a premium shopping experience to contemporary women with innovative solutions catering to their ever-evolving lifestyle,” said Puneet Kumar Malik, chief executive officer, Innerwear and Athleisure, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Van Heusen Innerwear stores offer lingerie, active, athleisure and loungewear for women. The brand has a network of over 160 exclusive stores and 31000 multi-brand outlets across India.

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH) is an American clothing company founded in 1881 which owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Warner’s, Olga and True & Co.

Van Heusen entered the Indian market in 1990. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) a division of the Aditya Birla Group holds the license to perpetually operate the brand in India.

ABFRL’s portfolio includes brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Pantaloons, American Eagle, Forever 21 and Peter England. As of March 2022, ABFRL has a network of 3,468 stores, approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets with 6,515 point of sales in department stores across India.