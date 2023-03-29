Seasons Mall to launch 4 more brand outlets

The mall will have outlets of global clothing and accessories retail chain- Gap (first in Pune), home retailer- Homecentre, restaurants namely Skye and Pop Tate’s

Mumbai: Seasons mall, situated at Magarpatta city, Pune, is set to launch outlets of global clothing and accessories retail chain- Gap (first in Pune), home retailer- Homecentre, restaurants – Skye and Pop Tate’s announced the mall on social media.

The Seasons mall earlier launched the largest concept store of kids’ brand First Cry spanning over 9,000 sq. ft. “Apart from the wide range of clothes and accessories choices for your little kids, this new age concept store now caters to children of up to 12 years,” the Linkedin post added.

The four-storey mall consists of 70,000 sq. ft. of parking area which can accommodate over 2,000 four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The food court is spread across a 25,000 sq. ft. area and has a seating capacity of 1,200. It is leased out to various F&B brands as independent kitchen spaces. Seasons mall houses many other anchors like Lifestyle, Westside, Croma, Max, and a family entertainment zone along with other brands namely Woodland, Metro Shoes, United Colours of Benetton, W, Titan, Turtle, Levis, Puma and other brands. In addition, the mall has a 15-screen multiplex Cinepolis, which is spread across 90,000 sq. ft.