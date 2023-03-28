Cantabil Retail opens store in Assam

The new Cantabil store is located at Jorhat in Upper Assam

Bengaluru: Apparel manufacturer and retailer Cantabil Retail India Ltd. has launched an exclusive store in Assam, a company official announced on social media. The store is located at Jorhat in Upper Assam.

The retailer has expanded its retail footprint by opening more than nine exclusive stores in 2023. The stores have been opened at different locations across the country including Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), Kota (Rajasthan), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Gauriganj (Uttar Pradesh), Pune, (Maharashtra), Balia (Uttar Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab) and Faridkot (Punjab).

IndiaRetailing has compiled the figures from multiple LinkedIn posts by Cantabil Retail India Ltd.

With this store opening, Cantabil Retail has reached the 446 store mark across India. The brand plans to keep expanding by opening six to seven stores every month and to open 80 to 90 stores every year. It will especially focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the brand said in a press release issued earlier this year. Read more about it here.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing apparel for men, women and kids under the brand name Cantabil. The company was launched in 1989 and today operates in more than 200 cities across 19 states.

Cantabil’s products are also available on its own website and on e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Amazon.