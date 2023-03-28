FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Cantabil Retail opens store in Assam

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
42
0
Cantabil store, Jorhat, Assam; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new Cantabil store is located at Jorhat in Upper Assam

Bengaluru: Apparel manufacturer and retailer Cantabil Retail India Ltd. has launched an exclusive store in Assam, a company official announced on social media. The store is located at Jorhat in Upper Assam.

The retailer has expanded its retail footprint by opening more than nine exclusive stores in 2023. The stores have been opened at different locations across the country including Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), Kota (Rajasthan), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Gauriganj (Uttar Pradesh), Pune, (Maharashtra), Balia (Uttar Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab) and Faridkot (Punjab).

IndiaRetailing has compiled the figures from multiple LinkedIn posts by Cantabil Retail India Ltd.

With this store opening, Cantabil Retail has reached the 446 store mark across India. The brand plans to keep expanding by opening six to seven stores every month and to open 80 to 90 stores every year. It will especially focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the brand said in a press release issued earlier this year. Read more about it here.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing apparel for men, women and kids under the brand name Cantabil. The company was launched in 1989 and today operates in more than 200 cities across 19 states.

Cantabil’s products are also available on its own website and on e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Previous articleSomany Ceramics launches its first Duragres Lounge in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Next articleShiprocket partners with eBay for cross-border shipping solutions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Fashion retailer Citykart Pvt. Ltd. opens a new store in the industrial town of Renukoot, UP

Citykart Pvt Ltd. an Indian fashion retailing company launches a new store in renukoot Uttar Pradesh the first in...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.