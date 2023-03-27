Select Citywalk hosts Namaste Thailand Festival after 3 years

The festival provided free entry to patrons, who had the choice to order food from seven Thai restaurants in Delhi

New Delhi: The Select Citywalk mall recently hosted the Namaste Thailand Festival at The Plaza, a mall official posted on social media. The news about the festival was announced by Vandana Singh, leasing senior executive at Select Citywalk on LinkedIn.

Held from 24 – 26 March 2023, the Festival was hosted after a gap of three years, as per media reports.

Inaugurated by Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, the Royal Thai Embassy (India) organised the festival in collaboration with several parties. These included the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Airways International, SCG, Global Power Synergy Company, Aditya Birla Group, VFS Global and BLS International.

Entry to the festival was free for all visitors. The festival offered Thai cuisine food and beverages from seven Thai restaurants in Delhi. These included Soy x Neung Roi (Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi), Savorworks x Bangkok Platter (Chhatarpur), Boraan Thai (East of Kailash), Thai Kitchen (New Friends Colony), Thai Crate (South Extension 2), Krua Thai (Golf Course Extension), and Thai Pavilion (Taj City Centre Gurugram). It also offered 15 stalls of various Thai items including kitchenware, clothes, jewellery, accessories, ceramics and herbal balm.

Namaste Thailand Festival also hosted activities for the visitors, such as a cooking demonstration by the Ambassador of Thailand (India), during which the ambassador showed the visitors how to make Som Tam (Thai-style papaya salad). It also held a cooking competition and a fruit and vegetable carving workshop for visitors.

The Royal Thai Embassy brought Ma Kao Hang (the nine-tailed dog) band from Kalasin province in the Northeast of Thailand, in cooperation with Thai Airways International to showcase Thai-traditional and classical music through a mini-concert for the visitors.

The festival also hosted quizzes based on Thailand culture. “Fostering closer ties between Thailand and India, this Quiz has questions covering various aspects of Thailand- cuisine, culture, history, and geography,” the official Twitter handle of Thailand in India tweeted.