Timex India collaborates with Unicommerce for e-commerce

Source: https://www.timexindia.com/
New Delhi: Timepieces brand Timex India has partnered with e-commerce solution company Unicommerce to strengthen its e-commerce operations.

“With Unicommerce’s platform, we will be able to manage our operations more efficiently, reduce errors, and improve our turnaround time further for order fulfilment,” said Deepak Chabbra, managing director, Timex Group India.

Timex has deployed Unicommerce’s order management and warehouse management solutions at its warehouses to improve the post-purchase experience for its buyers.

“Unicommerce provides integrated platform for strengthening a brand’s e-commerce supply chain. We are elated to have Timex on our platform and support them in the next phase of their growth journey,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce.

The timepieces brand is working with Unicommerce to manage its nine sale channels through including its website and marketplaces.

Source: https://unicommerce.com/

Unicommerce is a decade-old company that provides post-purchase experience management platform to empower D2C brands, omnichannel retailers, e-commerce companies, and other online sellers with its SaaS-based integrated supply chain technology.

Timex Group companies produce watches under many well-known brands, including Timex, Adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, and Philipp Plein Versace. The group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut.

