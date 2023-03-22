Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. launches home and personal care range

The range includes soaps, dishwash bars and liquids, toilet and floor cleaners and washing products

New Delhi: FMCG company Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL) has launched a range of home and personal care products that include soaps, dishwash bars and liquids, toilet and floor cleaners and washing products. These products will be available across all channels, at retail stores and kirana stores.

“Our ambition is to help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points. This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation. These have been developed keeping ‘Real India’ consumer problems at their core,” a company spokesperson said in a release.

This portfolio expansion comes close on the heels of RCPL’s relaunch of the beverage brand, Campa, which supports the company’s aim to provide Indian consumers with high-quality FMCG products at affordable prices. Read more about it here.

RCPL plans to aggressively scale up these launches through omni-channel distribution across India in the coming months to further strengthen its FMCG portfolio that comprises of brands like Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.

A subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), RCPL said in a release that RRVL is the holding company of all the retail businesses under Reliance Industries Limited. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated Omni-channel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.

RRVL reported a turnover of Rs199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.