Deepika Deepti will work alongside leaders Farah Malik Bhanji, managing director and Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer of the brand to spearhead the company’s marketing mandate

Mumbai: Fashion footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd. has appointed Deepika Deepti as the senior vice president of its marketing vertical. Listed among the top 100 leaders in India by Luxebook for 2020, Deepika Deepti will work alongside leaders Farah Malik Bhanji, managing director and Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer of the eight-decade-old footwear brand to spearhead the company’s marketing mandate. She brings to the business an extensive 18 years of experience with the retail industry.

“In my current role here, my focus will be to keep pace with marketing innovations and continue to build brand aspiration,” said Deepika Deepti who was the chief executive officer and chief marketing officer at Camp SMA, prior to joining Metro Brands.

She has worked with brands like Veg Non-Veg as well as the contemporary luxury clothing brand Bhaane between 2020-21. The trophy brands during her stint included Adidas Originals, Yeezy, Statement and Neo across India and emerging markets.

Metro Brands currently operates 720 stores in 160 cities as well as multiple websites and dedicated pages across major Indian e-commerce marketplaces. Metro Brands has brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, and Walkway under its banner and operates retail stores for FitFlop, Biofoot and Crocs exclusively in India.