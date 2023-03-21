FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Avantra by Trends launches 3rd store in Kerala

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
The store is located at Kenathuparambu, Sultanpet, Palakkad

Bengaluru: Avantra by Trends, a concept store chain by Reliance Retail, has opened its third store in Kerala at Palakkad, a company official announced in a social media post. The store is located at Kenathuparambu, Sultanpet.

The ethnic wear brand entered Kerala in August 2022 with its retail store at Oberon Mall, Edapally, Kochi which is spread across 5,000 sq. ft. Its second outlet in Kerala is situated at Kayamkulam, Alappuzha.

Recently the retailer strengthened its presence in Karnataka with four stores, one each at Bellary, Bijapur, Nagarbhavi and Shivaji Nagar, the brand announced on its LinkedIn platform.

Reliance Retail launched Avantra by Trends in September 2021 as a women’s ethnic wear concept, with its first flagship store in Bengaluru. Soon, the ethnic wear brand forayed into jewellery, accessories, and tailoring services.

Today, Avantra by Trends is present in nine states including Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orrisa, West Bengal, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh.

