From 17-19 March, customers can choose from over 85,000 Indian handloom and handicrafts made by more than 600 sellers and master artisans

Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s JioMart announced the roll-out of handloom and handicraft storefronts Craft Mela from 17-19 March 2023. Customers can visit the online version of an offline exhibition on JioMart and can choose from over 85,000 products from across regions.

JioMart has already onboarded over 600 sellers and master artisans. The three-day-long festival will have an extensive range of merchandise with intricate designs from Indian weavers and artisans. It will include sambalpuri sarees from Odisha, kasavu sarees from Kerala, block printed bedsheets from Jaipur, madhubani paintings, dhokra artwork, wooden home decor from Jodhpur, chikankari hand-work clothes from Lucknow, channapatna wooden toys, eco-friendly yoga mats and more.

“Through Craft Mela, we want to make authentic indigenous crafts from across the country quickly and easily accessible to our customers at the click of a button. We aim to boost the growth of emerging local art forms that will benefit both artisans and customers, as we broaden our seller base and product assortment,” said Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer, JioMart.

JioMart, a joint venture between Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, offers millions of products across categories including grocery, stationery, home and kitchen utilities, clothing, electronics and more.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its new commerce initiative. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and a net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.