E-CommerceLatest News

JioMart announces 3-day Craft Mela for weaver and artisan community

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
18
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

From 17-19 March, customers can choose from over 85,000 Indian handloom and handicrafts made by more than 600 sellers and master artisans  

Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s JioMart announced the roll-out of handloom and handicraft storefronts Craft Mela from 17-19 March 2023. Customers can visit the online version of an offline exhibition on JioMart and can choose from over 85,000 products from across regions.

JioMart has already onboarded over 600 sellers and master artisans. The three-day-long festival will have an extensive range of merchandise with intricate designs from Indian weavers and artisans. It will include sambalpuri sarees from Odisha, kasavu sarees from Kerala, block printed bedsheets from Jaipur, madhubani paintings, dhokra artwork, wooden home decor from Jodhpur, chikankari hand-work clothes from Lucknow, channapatna wooden toys, eco-friendly yoga mats and more.

“Through Craft Mela, we want to make authentic indigenous crafts from across the country quickly and easily accessible to our customers at the click of a button. We aim to boost the growth of emerging local art forms that will benefit both artisans and customers, as we broaden our seller base and product assortment,” said Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer, JioMart.

JioMart, a joint venture between Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, offers millions of products across categories including grocery, stationery, home and kitchen utilities, clothing, electronics and more.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its new commerce initiative. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and a net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Previous articleWe do not believe in short-term associations: Sanjeev Rao of Being Human
Next articleBoat elevates Vivek Gambhir as Chairman; co-founder Sameer Mehta names as CEO

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
FashionAnagha R Ratna -

Ethnix By Raymond opens flagship store in Chennai

The flagship store is located at Pondy Bazaar, Parthasarathi Puram, T. Nagar Bengaluru: Menswear brand Ethnix By Raymond launches flagship...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.