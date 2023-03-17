G.O.A.T Brand Labs and THG Ingenuity announce strategic partnership

The strategic partnership between G.O.A.T and THG Ingenuity is aimed at accelerating global e-commerce growth for Indian consumer brands

Bengaluru: D2C brand aggregator G.O.A.T Brand Labs and unified commerce platform THG Ingenuity have announced a strategic partnership to scale and accelerate global e-commerce growth for Indian consumer brands and to build and execute localised digital capabilities in India, a release said on Thursday.

“This will help several consumer brands in India who are looking at scaling up and making their D2C (direct to consumer) presence more robust. Currently, our own acquired lifestyle brands are strengthening their presence in India and in global markets – US and GCC countries. THG Ingenuity will also help bolster their presence globally,” said Rishi Vasudev, co-founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

The alliance will provide additional services to help homegrown D2C brands make data-backed decisions to expand its reach to global audiences via e-commerce channels.

“Aligning with Ingenuity’s vision for brands to help them grow exponentially in the e-commerce sphere, we see that our partnership will help G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ brands and other Indian D2C brands to scale their e-commerce evolution to become the market leaders of their kind,” said Vivek Ganotra, chief executive officer of THG Ingenuity.

THG Ingenuity is a unified commerce platform with full stack technology, digital and operations omnichannel capabilities, parented by THG Holdings plc, a vertically integrated, digital-first consumer brands group, retailing its own brands plus third-party brands, via its e-commerce technology, infrastructure, and brand-building expertise.

Founded by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra in 2021, G.O.A.T Brand Labs is an aggregator of native D2C brands in the lifestyle industry. Some of the brands in its portfolio are Chumbak, The Label Life, Pepe Inner Fashion, trueBrowns, Abhishti, Neemli Naturals, NutriGlow and Voylla.