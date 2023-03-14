The brand is creating a unique omnichannel capability that will be launched in the first half of the year in partnership with retailers to elevate the customer experience.

Inorbit Malls, a group company of the K. Raheja Corporation was initiated with an objective to not just create physical structures but also to influence lifestyles. The brand began its journey by opening its first mall at Malad to the public in early 2004, in Mumbai. Since then, Inorbit has repeated its success with world class malls in Vashi – Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad – Telangana and Vadodara – Gujarat.

The mall at Hyderabad is managed by the wholly owned subsidiary of Inorbit Malls, i.e. TRION Properties Private Limited. The malls are a one-stop destination for fashion, lifestyle, food, and entertainment leading to an international experience and providing an excellent shopping experience for the customers.

Inorbit Malls have won more than 65+ awards since inception including India’s Most Trusted Mall by Brand Trust Report 2014 and have been recognized in various national & international forums for their commitment in establishing community connect.

In an exclusive interaction, Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Inorbit Mall talks about the upcoming plans and goals for the brand.

Going forward, where do you see the Indian real estate industry in the coming year?

The Indian retail market is inching towards its full potential as the customer aspirations are continuously evolving. The urban middle-class population is expected to grow from 267 million in 2016 to 547 million by 2025. The fastest-growing retailers have added as many as 50 stores in the last FY and there are newer brands entering the market, all of which together are creating long-term demand for premium retail space.

The spurt of housing development in several cities is bringing new opportunities to invest. Low mall supply per sq. ft. in Tier II cities currently is making these investments attractive.

Share the vision for your mall in the coming year, elaborating on the brand growth and ambitions related to this?

Our sharp focus is on the customer experience. The global focus on India, growth of D2C brands and sustained growth in retail are positive drivers of business.

Are there any expansion plans or new development phases lined up for the mall?

Inorbit as a brand has been in the market for more than a decade now, and our focus has always been on catering to the needs of consumers. Even during the pandemic, we were keen on adapting to the changing consumer patterns.

We are looking forward to expanding our presence in various parts of the country. We are looking at adding close to a million square feet every year, and since these will be green field projects, the delivery is expected to be from the Fiscal year 2026 onwards.

Three tech implements which you want to introduce in your mall in the coming year? And why so?

We are constantly evaluating various opportunities and exploring new ways to deploy technology and innovation to enhance customer experiences. We are building a unique omnichannel capability that will be launched in the first half of the year in partnership with retailers to elevate the customer experience.

Wishlist for the mall in the coming year?

Customer experience is our key priority, and we are always striving to enhance it. There are several technology implementations that we have added/upgraded over the last few years like Fastag integration with Parkplus and using AI to develop a better understanding of our customers.

New stores in the pipeline in the coming months?

The brands are:

Cococart

Beverly Hills

Polo Club

Nautica

Inorbit Cyberabad is expanding to add about 10-15 premium brands that will be opening their first stores in Southern India.