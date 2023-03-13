Retail companies dominating the stock market

IndiaRetailing looks at some of the retail companies that made their mark on the stock markets

New Delhi: The stock market has been a bumpy ride lately. After the last bull run in the beginning of 2020 when investors voted with their wallets to many initial public offerings (IPOs), creating a string of blue chip companies, the successful listing of companies like Zomato, Nykaa and Paytm have encouraged many more companies to list themselves on the stock exchanges.

Let’s take a look at some of the retail companies that made their mark on the stock market. We are listing the companies in a descending order based on their market capitalisation (marketcap).

Reliance Industries Ltd. (Reliance Retail)

Marketcap: ₹15.56 trillion* | Current share price: ₹2364.80*

NSE: RELIANCE

BOM: 500325

(NSE) Listing date: 29 November 1995

Listing price: N/A

Part of Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Retail was founded in 2006. It is largest retailer in India in terms of revenue and in terms of number of stores. It deals in items like foods, groceries, apparel, footwear, toys, home improvement products, electronic goods, and farm implements and inputs. Its humungous retail network comprises 15,000+ stores across India. Reliance retail contributes 25-30% to the business of Reliance Industries Ltd. It has various formats like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Digital, Ajio, Reliance Trends and Reliance Brands under its umbrella that sell dozens of chic global labels in India including Armani, Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Marks & Spencer and Superdry among other high-end brands.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

Marketcap: ₹ 2.22 trillion* | Current share price: ₹3400*

NSE: DMART

BOM:540376

(NSE) Date of listing: 21 March 2017

Listing price: ₹610

Avenue Supermarts was founded on 15 May 2002 and it operates its flagship DMart brand of supermarkets. Dmart offers daily-use products like food and grocery, general merchandising, home alliances, home furnishing, personal care, apparels among many more categories and was founded by prominent stockbroker Radhakishan Damani.

DMart started with a single store in Powai in 2002. Today, it has 306 stores in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. The company’s valuation has increased 4-5 times since it got listed on the National stock exchange in 2017.

Titan Company Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹2.1 trillion* | Current share price: ₹2373*

NSE: TITAN

BOM: 500114

(NSE) Date of listing: 24 December 2004

Listing price: ₹6.5-7 per share (estimated)

Titan company commenced its business in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) with a goal of manufacturing and selling wrist watches for men and women. Since then, it has established 1,300 exclusive Titan stores in over 260 towns across India and has diversified into several other retail formats including eye wear, jewellery, perfume and clothing.

Trent Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹476 billion* | Current share price: ₹1340*

NSE: TRENT

BOM: 500251

(NSE) Date of listing: 7 June 2004

Listing-price: N/A

Trent Limited is a company started by the Tata Group in 1998, though it was incorporated as Lakme in 1952 as India’s first cosmetics company. In 1998, Tata sold 50% of its share of Lakme to Hindustan Unilever and diverted its focus towards other businesses. It renamed remaining part of the company as Trent. Trent operates Westside, a fashion retail chain; Landmark, a bookstore chain and supermarket/hypermarket chain Star Bazaar (through a joint venture with UK’s Tesco) in various locations. Trent also has two separate joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA that operates Zara and Massimo Dutti chains in India.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa)

Marketcap: ₹404.55 billion* | Current share price: ₹141*

NSE: NYKAA

BOM: 543384

(NSE) Date of listing: 10 November 2021

Listing price: ₹2054

Nykaa was founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012. It sells beauty products, wellness products and fashion products across its website and also has 100 offline stores across India. It is India’s first unicorn start-up headed by a woman.

Vedant Fashions Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹285 billion* | Current share price: ₹1164*

NSE: MANYAVAR

BOM:543463

(NSE) Date of listing: 6 Feburary 2022

List price: ₹938

Vedant Fashion Ltd. owns and operates the ethnic wear retail chains Manyavar, Mohey, and Mehbaz across the country. Incorporated in 2002 by Ravi Modi in Kolkata, West Bengal, the brand company operates more than 600 stores in 200 cities and three countries including India, the UAE and the USA.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹222 billion* | Current share price: ₹235*

NSE: ABFRL

BOM: 535755

(NSE) Date of listing: 19 April 2007

Listing price: N/A

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL), part of the conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, employs over 1,40,000 people from 100 different nationalities. ABFRL’S businesses includes sub brands like Peter England, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, and Pantaloons. It has 3,468 plus stores and 25,000 plus multi brand outlets across India. ABFRL also sells a host of swish global brands in India including Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

Metro Brands Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹222 billion* | Current share price: ₹818*

NSE: METROBRAND

BOM: 543426

(NSE)Date of listing: 22 December 2021

Listing price: ₹436

Metro Brands is one of India’s largest footwear retailer established in 1955. It also sells accessories like belts, bags, socks, masks and wallets, in addition to shoe care and foot care products at its stores. The company has over 600 stores in 136 cities across India. Metro also sells products of leading footwear brands like Crocs, Da Vinchi, Mochi and Cravatex Brands which is a brand licensing, distribution and sourcing company that has exclusive long term license for brands like Fila, proline and represents other international brands.

TTK Prestige Ltd .

Marketcap-₹105 billion* | Current share price: ₹757*

NSE: TTKPRESTIG

BOM: 517506

(NSE)Date of listing: 27 September 1994

Listing price: N/A

TTK Prestige began its operations in 1955 in Madras.In 1959, it started manufacturing pressure cookers in collaboration with the Prestige Group from the United Kingdom. It changed its name from TT Private Ltd. and adopted the current name TTK Prestige in 1994. The company has 680 stores across India and it claims to have a store every 2-5 kms in the Southern cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Raymond Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹86 billion* | Current share price: ₹1298*

NSE: RAYMOND

BOM: 500330

(NSE)Date of listing: 18 October 1995

Listing price: N/A

Raymond was established in 1925 as a small woollen mill in Thane. In 1944, Lala Kailashpat Singhania took over the Raymond Mill. Today, Raymond has over 1,500 outlets in 600 towns across India it also exports its suits to 60 plus countries including the USA, Canada, Europe, Japan and the Middle East.it owns brands like Park Avenue, Color Plus, Parx.

Shoppers Stop Ltd .

Marketcap:₹70 billion* | Current share price: ₹645*

NSE: SHOPERSTOP

BOM:532638

(NSE) Date of listing: 23 May 2005

Listing price: N/A

Shopper Stop started with its first store at Andheri in Mumbai in 1991. The departmental store chain is owned by K Raheja Corp. It deals in clothing, accessories, handbags, shoes, jewellery, colognes, cosmetics, health and beauty products, home furnishing and decor products and operates 86 stores across India. the BSE-listed company also operates SS beauty, a chain of beaty products and sells global brands including Bobbi Brown, Mac, Clinique among other labels. It recently tied up with Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido to sell Nars cosmetics in India.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹51billion* | Current share price: ₹953*

NSE: GOCOLORS

BOM:543401

(NSE)Date of listing: 30 November 2021

List price: ₹1310

Go Fashion was incorporated on 9 September 2010. Originally a textile company that later ventured into retail, Go Fashion primarily deals in bottomwear for women. Today, it has 459 stores out of which 285 are exclusive brand outlets. A total of 165 of its stores are in malls. The brand also has an online presence.

V-Mart Retail Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹47 billion* | Current share price: ₹2400*

NSE: VMART

BOM: 534976

(NSE)Date of listing: 20 February 2013

List price: ₹210

V-Mart retail operates a chain of value-based department store mainly focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 markets. It was founded by Lalit Agarwal in 2002. It deals in men’s women and kids fashion and home furniture and decor. It has a network of more than 200 stores across India and employs more than 1,400 people.

Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Marketcap:₹36 billion* | Current share price:₹271*

NSE: ARVINDFASN

BOM: 542484

(NSE)Date of listing- 8 march 2019

Listing price: ₹591

Arvind Fashion Limited was incorporated in 2016 by Arvind limited. Today Arvind fashion limited is home to 27 different brands some of which are Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Flying machine and U.S Polo. It has 1300 independent stores while 5000 departmental stores across India.

Electronics Mart India Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹26 billion* | Current share price: ₹67*

NSE: EMIL

BOM: 543626

(NSE) Date of listing- 17 October 2022

Listing price: ₹90

Electronic Mart India started its operations in India in 1980 Founder Pavan Bajaj set up the first store at Lakdi Ka Pul in Hyderabad under the name of Bajaj Electronics. It operates 12 exclusive stores and sells its products through 100 multi-brand outlets.

Ethos Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹23 billion* | Current share price: ₹985*

NSE: ETHOSLTD

BOM: 543532

(NSE) Listing date: 30 May 2022

Listing price: ₹825

Ethos is a luxury watch brand incorporated in 2007. The company deals in luxury items like watches and accessories. It has 50 premium and luxury brands. The company has a network of 50 stores in 17 cities across India.

PC Jeweller Ltd .

Marketcap: ₹16 billion* | Current share price: ₹36*

NSE: PCJEWELLER

BOM: 534809

(NSE) Date of listing: 27 December 2012

Price of listing: ₹135.50

PC Jewellers was established in April 2005 in Karol Bagh, Delhi by two brothers Padam Chand Gupta and Balram Garg. The company is in the business of manufacturing, retailing and wholesale of precious metals like gold, silver and diamonds and operates 80 stores across India.

*As on 9 March 2023