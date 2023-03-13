Food ServiceLatest NewsStore Launches

KFC opens outlet in South Delhi

By Bhavishya Bir
The new store is at Devli in New Delhi

New Delhi: American fast food chain KFC has opened one more outlet in South Delhi announced a company official on social media.

The outlet is at Devli in New Delhi wrote Navin Dev, NSO Head at KFC North in a LinkedIn post.

The Sapphire Foods-operated QSR chain has more than 450 restaurants in India. The first KFC in the country opened in Bengaluru in 1995. The fried chicken brand’s 25,000th restaurant globally was launched in Hyderabad in 2021.

In December 2022, ahead of ‘The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, KFC India launched its most inclusive ‘Special KFC restaurant’ in Amanora Mall, Pune. Earlier in 2013, it launched its first restaurant to be managed and powered by all-women in Darjeeling.

