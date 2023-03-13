Ace Turtle brings back Toys”R”Us to India

Ace Turtle recently launched the first Toys“R”Us store that marks the company’s second innings in India at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Toy retail chain Toys “R” Us has made a re-entry into India, two years after the US company ended its previous franchisee agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group’s retail arm Tablez.

The company marked its re-entry by opening its first physical store at Sarath City Capital Mall, HITEC City area in Hyderabad through tech-enablement platform Ace Turtle, which is its partner for the second innings into India. The store offers toys from brands like Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Hasbro in addition to licensed toys from Disney and Viacom.

Toys“R”Us first made its foray into the Indian market through Tablez India just before the pandemic. During its first innings, the company opened 10-12 stores in the country. However, the company was compelled to shutter its plan and exit the market due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2021, Ace Turtle entered into a joint venture with the Flipkart Group’s wholesale entity in India to acquire the license of Toys“R”Us and Babies”R”Us in India through a strategic arrangement with WHP Global, the controlling shareholder of Toys”R”Us.

“We are excited to introduce the globally renowned Toys“R”Us experience for kids with the launch of our first store in Hyderabad. We are committed to making our in-store experience memorable through our range of best-in-class products, in addition to prompt customer service,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer, Ace Turtle.

“Toys industry in India is growing fast with the government’s support and there is tremendous potential in the market with a limited number of organized players. We look forward to expanding our reach by opening more physical stores and offering same-day and next-day delivery for the Toys“R”Us online store www.toysrus.in,” Chhabra added.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is an omnichannel enablement platform founded in 2014. Apart from Toys“R”Us its brand portfolio includes long-term licenses of lifestyle brands Lee and Wrangler.

The American toy, clothing, and baby product retailer Toys“R”Us was established in 1957. The company generates more than $2 billion in global retail sales annually through over 1,350 stores and e-commerce businesses in 30 countries.