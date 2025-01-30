IMAGES Fashion Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation & Sustainability

New Delhi: At the IMAGES Fashion Awards (IFA), held during the 24th India Fashion Forum (IFF) in Bengaluru on January 28-29, 2025, leading fashion retail brands, emerging players, and industry pioneers were honoured for their achievements, innovations, and unique market differentiation. The prestigious event celebrated excellence in fashion retail, bringing together the industry’s most influential names for a night of recognition and celebration.

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales



Lacoste India: Golden Moments

Taneira: Weaving a tapestry of festival celebrations

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Multi-Media



Being Human Clothing: Bhai Ka Budday

Shoppers Stop: India Weds with Shoppers Stop

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Digital/ Social Media



Zivame: The Museum of Boobs

SAM & MARSHALL: Timeless Style Meets Modern

Triumph Lingerie: Take me as I am

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement



Flying Machine with Orry

IMAGES Most Admired Experiential Store Design of the Year



Mohanlal Sons, Mall of Dehradun

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Market Expansion



Campus Shoes: for New Market Penetration

Fashion World: for Store Count Augmentation

Tommy Hilfiger & Calvin Klein (PVH Arvind Fashion): for Trading Density Growth

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Product Design



United Colors of Benetton Product Team for Product Design

Mahina by Gayathrri Selvara for Technical Product

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Visual Merchandising



Louis Philippe



IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Revival of Craft



Hemamalini Padmanabhan, Seven Sarees

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Buying Strategies



Style Union

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Innovative Use of Sustainable Fabrics



Recycled Cotton Shirts by Being Human Clothing Team

&

GreenGold Cotluk Kooltex by Team R|Elan™

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Pioneering Use of Fashion Technology



Moomaya, IBA Crafts

IMAGES Most Admired No-barrier Fashion Innovation of the Year: Adaptive Fashion Design



The Mastectomy Bra by Lakshmi S Murugesh, Zivame

&

INXCLUSIV by Mehulkumar Pancholi, Multifly Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired CRM Initiative of the Year



Mohanlal Sons: Private Luxury Shopping with Personalized Attention

IMAGES Most Admired ESG Initiative of the Year



Being Human Clothing



IMAGES Most Admired Brand Debut of the Year



Max URB_N

IMAGES Most Admired Concept Store Launch of the Year



Kancheepuram Varamahalakshmi Silks, Madurai

&

Highlander x Tokyo Talkies, Sarabhai Campus, Vadodara

IMAGES Most Admired Flagship Store Launch of the Year



Being Human Clothing, Jaipur — for EBO

Lifestyle, Palladium Mall, Mumbai — For MBO

Forum IMAGES Business of Fashion Leader of the Year



Vishak Kumar, CEO, Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

In its 24th edition, IFF – a global fashion retail identity and a mega intelligence event – offered an in-valuable platform for networking, influencing business ideas and exploring growth opportunities for fashion retailers in India.