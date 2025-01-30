IMAGES Fashion Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation & Sustainability

New Delhi: At the IMAGES Fashion Awards (IFA), held during the 24th India Fashion Forum (IFF) in Bengaluru on January 28-29, 2025, leading fashion retail brands, emerging players, and industry pioneers were honoured for their achievements, innovations, and unique market differentiation. The prestigious event celebrated excellence in fashion retail, bringing together the industry’s most influential names for a night of recognition and celebration.
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales
Lacoste India: Golden Moments
Taneira: Weaving a tapestry of festival celebrations
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Multi-Media
Being Human Clothing: Bhai Ka Budday
Shoppers Stop: India Weds with Shoppers Stop
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Digital/ Social Media
Zivame: The Museum of Boobs
SAM & MARSHALL: Timeless Style Meets Modern
Triumph Lingerie: Take me as I am
IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement
Flying Machine with Orry
IMAGES Most Admired Experiential Store Design of the Year
Mohanlal Sons, Mall of Dehradun
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Market Expansion
Campus Shoes: for New Market Penetration
Fashion World: for Store Count Augmentation
Tommy Hilfiger & Calvin Klein (PVH Arvind Fashion): for Trading Density Growth
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Product Design
United Colors of Benetton Product Team for Product Design
Mahina by Gayathrri Selvara for Technical Product
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Visual Merchandising
Louis Philippe
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Revival of Craft
Hemamalini Padmanabhan, Seven Sarees
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Buying Strategies
Style Union
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Innovative Use of Sustainable Fabrics
Recycled Cotton Shirts by Being Human Clothing Team
&
GreenGold Cotluk Kooltex by Team R|Elan™
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Pioneering Use of Fashion Technology
Moomaya, IBA Crafts
IMAGES Most Admired No-barrier Fashion Innovation of the Year: Adaptive Fashion Design
The Mastectomy Bra by Lakshmi S Murugesh, Zivame
&
INXCLUSIV by Mehulkumar Pancholi, Multifly Lifestyle
IMAGES Most Admired CRM Initiative of the Year
Mohanlal Sons: Private Luxury Shopping with Personalized Attention
IMAGES Most Admired ESG Initiative of the Year
Being Human Clothing
IMAGES Most Admired Brand Debut of the Year
Max URB_N
IMAGES Most Admired Concept Store Launch of the Year
Kancheepuram Varamahalakshmi Silks, Madurai
&
Highlander x Tokyo Talkies, Sarabhai Campus, Vadodara
IMAGES Most Admired Flagship Store Launch of the Year
Being Human Clothing, Jaipur — for EBO
Lifestyle, Palladium Mall, Mumbai — For MBO
Forum IMAGES Business of Fashion Leader of the Year
Vishak Kumar, CEO, Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
In its 24th edition, IFF – a global fashion retail identity and a mega intelligence event – offered an in-valuable platform for networking, influencing business ideas and exploring growth opportunities for fashion retailers in India.