IMAGES Fashion Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation & Sustainability

New Delhi: At the IMAGES Fashion Awards (IFA), held during the 24th India Fashion Forum (IFF) in Bengaluru on January 28-29, 2025, leading fashion retail brands, emerging players, and industry pioneers were honoured for their achievements, innovations, and unique market differentiation. The prestigious event celebrated excellence in fashion retail, bringing together the industry’s most influential names for a night of recognition and celebration.

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales

Lacoste India: Golden Moments
Taneira: Weaving a tapestry of festival celebrations

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Multi-Media

Being Human Clothing: Bhai Ka Budday
Shoppers Stop: India Weds with Shoppers Stop

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Digital/ Social Media

Zivame: The Museum of Boobs
SAM & MARSHALL: Timeless Style Meets Modern

Triumph Lingerie: Take me as I am

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement

Flying Machine with Orry

IMAGES Most Admired Experiential Store Design of the Year

Mohanlal Sons, Mall of Dehradun

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Market Expansion

Campus Shoes: for New Market Penetration
Fashion World: for Store Count Augmentation

Tommy Hilfiger & Calvin Klein (PVH Arvind Fashion): for Trading Density Growth

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Product Design

United Colors of Benetton Product Team for Product Design
Mahina by Gayathrri Selvara  for Technical Product

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Visual Merchandising

Louis Philippe

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Revival of Craft

Hemamalini Padmanabhan, Seven Sarees

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Buying Strategies

Style Union

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Innovative Use of Sustainable Fabrics

Recycled Cotton Shirts by Being Human Clothing Team
&
GreenGold Cotluk Kooltex by Team R|Elan™

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year: Pioneering Use of Fashion Technology

Moomaya, IBA Crafts

IMAGES Most Admired No-barrier Fashion Innovation of the Year: Adaptive Fashion Design

The Mastectomy Bra by Lakshmi S Murugesh, Zivame
&
INXCLUSIV by Mehulkumar Pancholi, Multifly Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired CRM Initiative of the Year

Mohanlal Sons: Private Luxury Shopping with Personalized Attention

IMAGES Most Admired ESG Initiative of the Year

Being Human Clothing

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Debut of the Year

Max URB_N

IMAGES Most Admired Concept Store Launch of the Year

Kancheepuram Varamahalakshmi Silks, Madurai
&
Highlander x Tokyo Talkies, Sarabhai Campus, Vadodara

IMAGES Most Admired Flagship Store Launch of the Year

Being Human Clothing, Jaipur — for EBO
Lifestyle, Palladium Mall, Mumbai — For MBO

Forum IMAGES Business of Fashion Leader of the Year

Vishak Kumar, CEO, Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

In its 24th edition, IFF – a global fashion retail identity and a mega intelligence event – offered an in-valuable platform for networking, influencing business ideas and exploring growth opportunities for fashion retailers in India.

